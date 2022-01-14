This Week’s Must-Watch TV and Movies: ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Sex Appeal,’ and More

There’s no shortage of options when it comes to choosing your next binge-worthy show or the main event at movie night with Prime Video, Hulu, Disney(plus), HBO Max, Paramount(plus), Netflix, Peacock, Discovery(plus), and even more streaming services.

However, the abundance of great film and television available to stream can be overwhelming at times, leading to hours of aimless scrolling in the hopes of finding that perfect piece of content.

To assist you, we’ve compiled a list of the best movies and TV shows to watch right now, including new releases, nostalgic favorites, and titles that may have escaped the (well-deserved) hype but are worth revisiting.

From HBO’s Euphoria’s long-awaited second season to the final installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, we’ve got you covered this week.

Here are the best TV shows and movies to stream this week, starring Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Ben Affleck, Lily Collins, Javier Bardem, Keanu Reeves, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more:

John Cena reprises his role as Peacemaker, but this time on TV.

The former member of the Suicide Squad is followed by HBO Max’s new Peacemaker series after recovering from Bloodsport’s bullet during the second Suicide Squad film’s final action sequence.

The hulking, bumbling hero is enlisted to work on Project: Butterfly with a new team on a mission with dubious goals.

This shouldn’t be a problem for Peacemaker, who is proud of his commitment to maintaining peace at all costs, including (and sometimes especially) murder.

On January 1, the first episode of James Gunn’s Peacemaker will air on HBO Max.

In this new Hulu original film, Mika Abdalla, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Jake Short, and Paris Jackson star.

After her long-distance boyfriend suggests taking their relationship to the next level, perfectionist teen Avery Hansen-White sets out to master her sexuality in Sex Appeal.

