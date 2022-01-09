This Week’s Must-Watch TV and Movies: ‘Euphoria,’ ‘The Tender Bar,’ ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ and More

‘Euphoria,’ ‘The Tender Bar,’ ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ and More: The Best TV and Movies to Stream This Week

There’s no shortage of options when it comes to choosing your next binge-worthy show or the main event at movie night, with Prime Video, Hulu, Disney(plus), HBO Max, Paramount(plus), Netflix, Peacock, Discovery(plus), and even more streaming services.

However, the abundance of great film and television available to stream can be overwhelming at times, leading to hours of aimless scrolling in the hopes of finding that perfect piece of content.

To assist you, we’ve compiled a list of the best movies and TV shows to stream right now, including new releases, nostalgic favorites, and titles that may have escaped the (well-deserved) hype but are worth revisiting.

We’ve got your content covered this week, from HBO’s Euphoria’s long-awaited second season to the highly anticipated Book of Boba Fett.

Check out our guide to everything new on Prime Video and Hulu in January for even more recommendations.

Here are the best TV shows and movies to stream this week, starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Ben Affleck, Lily Collins, Javier Bardem, Keanu Reeves, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kyle Richards, Will Smith, Rosamund Pike, Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more:

The Emmy-winning HBO drama starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, and others has returned for a second season, and the stakes are high.

Rue, Jules, Kat, Maddy, Nate, and the rest of our favorite reckless love and drug-obsessed teens will finally return to us on January, after an extra-long hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.

Starting January 9, new episodes of Euphoria will be available to stream weekly on HBO Max.

The Mandalorian, the follow-up to Disney(plus)’s hit Star Wars series, follows legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (first introduced in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back) and mercenary Fennec Shand as they navigate the galaxy’s underworld and return to Tatooine to lay claim to Jabba the Hutt’s former territory.

