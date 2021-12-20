This Well-Known Serum Could Be the Answer to Keeping Your Skin in Check This Winter

This Well-Known Serum Could Be the Key to Keeping Your Skin in Check This Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

It’s the holiday season, and we’re ready to unwind! We’re not worried about work or sticking to our schedules right now; our main priority is spending as much time as possible with family (if we’re able) and recharging in the process.

But there’s one flaw in the plan: the relaxed attitude we adopt during the holidays can have a negative impact on our skin.

Maybe our routines aren’t as regimented as they should be, and that’s fine — but if your skin is acting up, Versed’s Just Breathe Serum can help.

Versed is currently offering the Just Breathe Clarifying Serum for (dollar)20.

This serum is made to unclog pores and remove impurities that may be irritating your skin.

Random breakouts or general redness can occur when we switch up our diets, which we always do around the holidays.

This serum uses three main ingredients to help clear up your skin: willow bark extract, niacinamide, and a zinc blend to reduce irritation.

You could be stressed out in general, which is affecting your skin, or you could have forgotten to remove your makeup before going to bed and are now paying the price.

Whatever the reason, this serum may be able to help!

It’s also incredibly simple to use and gentle on sensitive skin.

Simply take a few drops and massage them into your skin while it’s still damp.

If necessary, apply it to your neck and chest area up to two times per day, in the morning and at night.

If you use any other types of toners or want to apply a face mask before applying this serum, do so first.

