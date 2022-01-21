This Will Be the First ‘Wallace and Gromit 2’ Without This Key Cast Member

The First ‘Wallace and Gromit 2′ Will Be Without This Key Cast Member

Stop-motion animation isn’t as popular as it once was.

However, there are still ardent supporters and defenders of this particular style.

Wallace and Gromit’s studio, Aardman Animations, is one of the most well-known stop-motion animators.

Now it’s back for more with its signature duo.

Wallace and Gromit 2 will, however, be the first film since the death of the series’ most important character.

Aardman has brought many beloved characters to life on the big screen over the years.

Chicken Run’s titular birds, Shaun the Sheep, and even Arthur Christmas are all examples of this.

Wallace and Gromit, an absent-minded inventor and his loyal dog, are without a doubt the studio’s most well-known characters.

And the characters have been with Aardman from the start.

Wallace and Gromit first appeared in the feature film Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, which won an Academy Award in 2005.

As a result, some fans may believe that this was the characters’ first encounter with the outside world.

In fact, the Wallace and Gromit franchise began with a collection of short films released in 1989.

To put things in perspective, A Grand Day Out, the first Wallace and Gromit short film, was released the same year Disney released The Little Mermaid.

Is a sequel to Puss in Boots in the works?

Peter Sallis provided Wallace’s unmistakable voice from the beginning.

Sallis was unquestionably the most important cast member of the Wallace and Gromit franchise, because Gromit doesn’t speak.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is working on a big-screen Wallace and Gromit 2 for a 2024 release.

However, because Sallis passed away in 2017, the new film will be the franchise’s first major installment without him as Wallace.

Wallace has been voiced by Ben Whitehead since 2009, when Sallis stepped down from the role.

Since then, Wallace and Gromit, the iconic comedy duo, have not appeared in a short or feature film.

The franchise’s only TV project is Wallace and Gromit’s World of Invention, which Sallis had already recorded his dialogue for.

Whitehead is expected to play Wallace in the new film, despite the fact that no casting has been announced.

Most fans will probably find Wallace and Gromit 2 jarring without Sallis’ voice attached to Wallace.

However, based on the sounds of…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.