This Winter’s Sweater You Won’t Want to Take Off

The Sweater You Won’t Want to Take Off This Winter is Here!

We all have our own ideas about what constitutes a “perfect” sweater, but there are some characteristics that many of these lovely garments share.

The right fit is crucial to a perfect sweater, and the softness factor is arguably the most important feature to consider.

The texture of a sweater can change over time if it’s washed frequently enough; the material begins to feel worn-in and familiar.

But every now and then, you’ll come across a knit that’s made to wear and feels like it’s been in your closet forever! The coziness of this VERO MODA sweater is no match for even the coldest winter night — and we’re ready to add it to our rotation!

For (dollar)65 at Nordstrom, you can get the VERO MODA Recycled Polyester Blend V-Neck Sweater with free shipping!

It’s obvious that a sweater like this is soft and luxurious the moment you see it.

The material appears to be fuzzy, just like our favorite throw blankets on the couch.

It’s actually made of a wool and recycled polyester blend, which is perfect for keeping you warm in the cold.

Plus, it’s made of eco-friendly materials, which earns you extra points for supporting sustainable fashion.

This sweater has a relaxed and casual fit, but it can easily be dressed up for a nice dinner.

Drop shoulders and oversized balloon sleeves with cinched-in cuffing at the wrists give it a relaxed vibe.

The neckline is shaped like a V, but it’s a little rounder and less sharp.

This sweater looks great with leggings and UGG boots for a classic winter look, but it also looks great with a cute leather mini skirt, tights, and a sleek pair of heels for a night out!

The sweater is available in three beautiful colors right now: cream white, pale lavender, and a soft camel brown.

Though it is technically true to size, the larger fit may not be to everyone’s taste; in that case, sizing up may be necessary.

