This year, there are 19 new restaurants, bars, and cafes to visit in Glasgow.

This year, there are 19 new restaurants, bars, and cafes to try in Glasgow.

The return of a legendary Glasgow institution, an elegant new Blythswood bar, restaurant, and brunch spot, as well as new cafes, bakeries, bars, and more across the city, are all featured in our latest round-up.

With restrictions on social gatherings and the threat of new restrictions, the hospitality industry could face even more hardship in the coming year.

Thankfully, restaurants, bars, and cafes can continue to operate as usual, and Glaswegians can show their support by gathering with friends or family for dinner and drinks in early 2021.

And we’re hoping to help by informing you about all of the new restaurants and bars that have recently opened or are set to open in the coming months.

READ MORE: Scotland’s covid hospitality rules remain in place, with a table service requirement.

The return of a legendary Glasgow institution, an elegant new Blythswood bar, restaurant, and brunch spot, and what’s set to be one of the city’s most talked-about venues for months to come are all featured in our latest round-up.

We have a total of 15 recent openings to report on, with four more planned for the first quarter of 2022.

Berto’s Brownies (Berto’s Brownies)

Berto’s Brownies has been a huge hit in Glasgow, with appearances at a variety of pop-up venues throughout the city, as well as up and down the west coast and at various food and music festivals.

Berto is a Spanish pastry chef who has lived in Scotland for the past 30 years, and his delectable culinary creations include the iconic brownies, as well as a variety of sweet sauces and other goodies.

And he’s now serving those mind-blowingly good brownies from a new permanent location at Finnieston’s The Hidden Lane.

Dougalli Cafe is a restaurant in Dougalli, Italy.

After months of hard work, Cafe Dougalli opened its doors for the first time in December after a thorough renovation of the former Kitchenetta cafe.

Cafe Dougalli, located at 187 Hyndland Road, offers a mix of “old fashioned comfort food” in the winter and “healthy eats” in the summer, with a focus on sustainable and local produce.

Owner Jan Dougall has had a dream of opening a new cafe for a long time, and she told Glasgow Live what people can expect.

Short summary of Infosurhoy