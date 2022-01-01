This Year’s BTS (and Lizzo) Birthday Wishes for V

This Year’s Birthday Wishes from BTS (and Lizzo) for V

V is a dancer, singer, photographer, and dog owner who is a member of BTS.

It’s customary for ARMYs to celebrate V’s birthday by listening to songs like “Stigma” and “Intro: Singularity,” and this year, the “Juice” singer (and V’s friend) Lizzo sent him birthday greetings.

V appears on BTS songs such as “Permission to Dance,” “Butter,” and “Dynamite,” and sings “The Truth Untold” and “00:00 (Zero O’Clock)” as a member of the vocal line. V also served as the creative director for Be (Deluxe Edition) and released solo music.

V’s real name is Kim Taehyung, and he was born in 1995.

31.

Of course, ARMYs all over the world showed their support for this musician by erecting billboards in the world’s most populous cities and streaming songs like “Snow Flower” and “Winter Bear,” and even some BTS members sent their best wishes to the singer of “Stigma.”

While the members of BTS do occasionally get together to celebrate birthdays in person, they also use their shared Twitter account to send out birthday greetings.

V’s birthday in 2021 was no exception, with other members of the K-pop group sharing amusing photos they’d accumulated over the years.

Suga shared that after testing positive for COVID-19, he virtually wished the singer a happy birthday.

“My love,” both RM and Jimin captioned their tweets, in addition to sharing pictures of V.

“Happy Birthday, bro,” I said.

V was featured in J-Hope’s Instagram story.

V quickly uploaded the private photos to his own Instagram account.

(The artist has a history of breaking Instagram records, particularly with iconic photos of himself and his dog Yeontan.)

Happy birthday V @BTS_twtpic.twitter.comtKPIu0R0N7 @BTS_twtpic.twitter.comtKPIu0R0N7 @BTS_twtpic.twitter.comtKPIu0R0N7 @BTS_twtpic.twitter.comtKPIu0R0N7 @BTS_twtpic.twitter

The “Snow Flower” singer received some well-wishes from the celebrity ARMYs.

“(hashtag)HAPPYVDAY somebody made this, and it’s soooo cute!” Lizzo wrote alongside fanmade artwork of her and V on Twitter.

V and Jimin, who both attended a Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles with the “Truth Hurts” singer, are two people Lizzo frequently expresses her love and support for.

While recording a live cover of BTS’ “Butter,” Lizzo even wore a “Vmin” shirt.

According to Koreaboo, Lizzo stated, “I like BTS.”

“My sister is a member of the Korean Armed Forces, and she introduced me to BTS. I think they’re incredible.”

When you really get to know everyone’s individual personalities, it’s mind-blowing and hilarious.”

She continued, “I adore Jimin.”

“Jimin, I believe you are…”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.