This Year’s Christmas Gifts: Where Do Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry Stand?

When it comes to Christmas gifts this year, where do Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry stand?

Even though relations between Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II are strained at the moment, Christmas traditions will be observed.

Despite the fact that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilbet, will be staying in the United States for the holidays, royal expert Neil Sean explained on his YouTube channel that the Queen will send gifts to them.

“There will be some gifts,” Sean said of the gift exchange with the Sussexes, “but it will be very formal.”

“[The Queen] is far too gracious to leave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of the gift package.]”

But, just to be clear, whatever they do to send each other over will be from afar.”

There has been much discussion about what Christmas traditions the queen will be able to observe this year due to her ongoing health issues.

The 95-year-old monarch, who has been on “light” desk duty since her health concerns first surfaced and hasn’t made any public appearances since mid-October, has reportedly received doctors’ approval to resume the royal family’s annual holiday travels and traditions.

Her Majesty’s holiday celebrations will kick off with a private pre-holiday season party for extended family members, according to the Daily Mail.

However, due to the pandemic, the gathering hasn’t been held since 2019, with a return to normalcy set for 2021, despite the Queen’s recent health scares.

“It won’t be a normal Christmas,” a source cautioned, “but it will be as normal as it can get for many families across the country.” As a result, the Queen is expected to host the party at Windsor Castle, rather than Buckingham Palace, where she has lived since the outbreak began.

The Queen will travel to her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for Christmas shortly after the party, where she will be joined by other members of the royal family.

Because of her age and health, the monarch will not travel by train and instead fly to East Anglia by helicopter.

The public can expect to see Her Majesty outside of family events, according to the Daily Mail, with the first appearance coming in the form of her annual Christmas message.

Before she heads to her destination, she’s recorded at Windsor Castle…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

Where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry Stand When It Comes to Christmas Presents This Year