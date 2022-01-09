This year’s Golden Globes featured films with true stories and music.

This year’s Golden Globes were dominated by true stories and music.

The Golden Globes 2022 nominees show some distinct patterns.

The year was dominated by true stories and music-based films, which dominated social media discussions.

Here’s a closer look at the Golden Globes nominations for 2022 and how they compare to the previous film year.

For films based on true stories, there are a total of 22 nominations.

Much of the discussion revolves around Belfast.

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-biographical film congratulates the industry.

That sort of thing is usually devoured by award shows.

Belfast was nominated for several awards, including Best Picture Drama and Best Director Motion Picture.

In the acting categories, however, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, and Ciaran Hinds all received nominations.

The true story behind Venus and Serena Williams’ father is told by King Richard.

In a number of categories, it is up against Belfast.

The only category that distinguishes it is Will Smith’s Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama nomination.

Spencer, The Tender Bar, The Hand of God, Respect, House of Gucci, and Flee are all based on true events.

They aren’t all exact replicas, but they are all inspired by real-life events.

In most years, biopics are included in the awards season.

True stories about cultural icons, the voiceless, and, in some cases, the filmmakers themselves, received a lot of attention this year.

With 16 nominations, the Golden Globes 2022 put a strong emphasis on musical films.

Because 2021 was such a busy year for musicals, it’s not surprising that West Side Story, Tick, Tick…Boom!, Encanto, and In the Heights are among the nominees.

With the most nominations, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Disney’s Encanto take the lead.

They don’t compete in many of the same categories, though.

West Side Story focuses on major categories like Best Picture Drama and Best Actor/Actress in a Leading Role.

Meanwhile, Encanto is dominating the music-related categories, such as Best Song Motion Picture.

True stories and music-based films are sometimes interchangeable.

Respect and Tick, Tick…Boom! are excellent examples of this.

They’re both based on real people, but they have a musical component in common.

CODA, Annette, and Cyrano round out the Golden Globes nominations for music-related films.

Although CODA isn’t a musical, it does feature music as a major theme.

For Golden Globes voters, Annette and Cyrano struck a less mainstream tone.

NBC

