This year’s Grammy Awards will be hosted by who?

Who will host the Grammy Awards this year?

THE 64th Annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 31.

The show will have a lineup of singers performing, but who will host the much-anticipated event?

The 64th Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, and will be hosted by Trevor Noah of The Daily Show.

The 37-year-old comedian is the host of Comedy Central’s satirical news show The Daily Show.

He’s also the author of Born A Crime, a best-selling novel.

Noah’s return as a host was an obvious choice, according to CBS President and CEO George Cheeks.

“We can’t wait for Trevor to host the Grammy Awards on CBS and Paramount(plus) again this year,” Cheeks said.

When Noah was announced as the 64th Grammy Awards host, the Recording Academy’s CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., echoed Cheeks’ remarks.

“Trevor was incredible as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards, garnering praise from the music industry, fans, and critics alike.”

“We’re ecstatic to welcome Trevor back to the Grammy stage, and we’re honored to have him host what we expect to be an unforgettable evening.”

The 63rd Grammy Awards, which took place in March 2021, were hosted by Noah.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to allow me to sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said when he was announced as the host of the 2021 Grammy Awards.

“I believe that as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to offer a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I, too, know the pain of not winning the award!” he continued.

As a precaution against the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was held outdoors for the first time.

Noah was praised for his wit, humor, and ability to sarcastically mock the celebrities who attended the show.

Harry Styles took the brunt of one joke when he walked on stage wearing a feather boa.

“Watch out, ladies,” Noah warned, “because he’ll steal your heart and your dress, and he’ll look damn good doing it.”

He also said, “Ahead of Cardi B’s performance,

“We’ll all figure out what ‘WAP’ stands for.”

If there are small children present, simply explain that it is a story about a cat taking a bath.”

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount(plus), a new streaming service…

