Thomas and Mathieu eliminated at the gates of the final, summary

BEIJING EXPRESS – The Beijing Express semi-final saw the elimination of Thomas and Mathieu. The duo Julie / Denis therefore finds themselves in the final against Pauline and Aurélie. The summary.

[Mis à jour le 1er avril 2020 à 10h40] It is an elimination that deeply disappointed the Internet users and the faithful of Beijing Express. The duo Thomas and Mathieu were eliminated from the adventure game of M6 at the gates of the final this Tuesday March 31, 2020. The lumberjack brothers, big darlings of this All-Star season, faced Corsican couple Julie and the semi-finals Denis and the Lille sisters Pauline and Aurélie. Each duo fought hard to win a place in the final.

Several trials awaited the Beijing Express duets during this semi-final, notably that of culinary roulette which marked viewers. And as much to say that the brothers lumberjacks continued to amuse the internet users with their always hilarious aftershocks, especially during the game of culinary roulette which forced them to swallow sheep penis during a wrong answer. If they had the viewers behind them, Thomas and Mathieu encountered many difficulties throughout this semi-final: they thus drew a black eliminatory envelope, which signed the end of their adventure in Beijing Express at the gates of the final, much to the disappointment of the public. Wednesday April 8, it will therefore be Pauline and Aurélie on one side, and Julie and Denis on the other, who will compete to be crowned winners of this All Star season.

Netizens disappointed with the elimination of Thomas and Mathieu

The elimination of Thomas and Mathieu at the gates of the final of the Beijing Express disappointed many viewers Tuesday evening. “So sad for the lumberjack brothers”, “Long live the lumberjack brothers, I love you, for me it’s you who deserve to win Pekin Express I hate”, “I will really miss the lumberjack brothers they who made the program, can we read in particular on social networks, while some deplore that the two eliminated from the evening did not deserve to leave the adventure, unlike Pauline and Aurélie.

Find out more

The seven pairs of Beijing Express 2020 were revealed on February 4, 2020 in a press release issued by M6. It was the will of the production to again hire candidates known to viewers to travel the original route of Beijing Express. There are many candidates from recent seasons including Thomas and Matthieu, the Burgundian loggers, but also Fabrice, who had traveled with Briac and formed the duo of strangers of the season. He is piling up again this year with Ingrid (seen in season 7) to compose a new pair of strangers. Several couples are also making their return to the show: Julie and Denis, the Corsican finalists in season 9, but also Maxime and Alizée, lovers of season 11. Finally, note that Cécilia and Matthieu, winners of season 5, are also in the game but they are no longer in a relationship. To conclude this list of candidates, know that Maurice and his son Thierry, seen in season 11, are also back, just like Pauline and Aurélie, the two Lille women who had failed in the final of season 3 of Beijing Express.

Maurice and Thierry (season 11)

Pauline and Aurélie (season 3 finalists)

Maxime and Alizée (season 11)

Thomas and Matthew (season 12)

Cécilia and Matthieu (winners of season 5)

Ingrid (season 7) and Fabrice (season 12)

Julie and Denis (season 9 finalists)

Beijing Express – On the TV program on M6 every Tuesday at 9 p.m.