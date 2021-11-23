Thomas DEMANDS Meg and Prince Harry be’stripped of titles’ for mocking the Royal Family on Ellen.

MEGHAN Markle’s father believes his daughter should lose her Royal title after making a mockery of the Royal Family during an interview with Ellen.

The Duchess of Sussex made headlines recently when she appeared on a daytime talk show, where she participated in a sketch in which she drank from a baby’s bottle, claimed to have healing powers, and pretended to be a cat while out shopping.

Thomas Markle, on the other hand, slammed his estranged daughter and said the interview was “embarrassing” for the Royal Family.

“It’s no way to behave,” Meg’s father told the Sunday Mirror newspaper.

The whole thing was a little humiliating.

It was unquestionably humiliating for the Royal Family.

“It’s also humiliating for her.”

I’m sure it embarrassed everyone in the United Kingdom as well.

“She’s putting herself out there as a Duchess, but I’ve never seen a Duchess act like this, pulling ridiculous stunts.”

The Queen “didn’t want to be dragged down the rabbit hole” after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “provoked the royals,” according to palace sources.

Despite Meghan and Harry’s “provocative” public interviews this year, senior royal aides reportedly refused to get involved in a public spat.

The allegations come as lawyers for the Royal Family prepare to sue the BBC over a shocking documentary that will air tonight.

It’s feared that the show will claim that William and Harry’s feuding siblings instructed courtiers to spread false information about each other in the press.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly “provoked” the royals by sitting down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, insiders have dismissed claims that William and Harry’s advisers went to war during Megxit.

“No one wanted to be dragged down that particular rabbit hole, no matter how egregiously people were being provoked by the Sussexes,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“The palace mantra was that a period of silence would be beneficial in removing the toxicity from the situation, with the Queen even issuing a personal statement stating that there were matters they needed to deal with privately as a family.”

