Thomas Fights for Full Custody of Douglas on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation

Speculation on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Thomas Fights for Full Custody of Douglas

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will be thrown into even more chaos by Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) from Bold and the Beautiful.

Because of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), the exes remain in each other’s lives.

While co-parenting Douglas, the two maintain a friendly relationship.

When Thomas decides to change the custody agreement, their friendship will suffer.

Following the death of Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey), Thomas and Douglas returned to The Bold and the Beautiful in 2019.

Douglas likes Hope right away and refers to her as his new mother.

He isn’t the only one who is smitten by Hope.

Thomas develops a crush on Hope and schemes to make her his girlfriend.

Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ are concerned that Thomas will revert to his dark side in pursuit of Paris.

In his quest to win Hope, he commits a number of crimes, including concealing the truth about Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez) death.

When Hope discovers Thomas’ lies, she annuls the marriage.

Hope reunites with Scott Clifton’s Liam Spencer to raise Beth and Douglas.

Thomas, on the other hand, redeems himself and continues to be a part of Douglas’ life.

Currently, Thomas and Hope share custody of their children.

Douglas lives with Hope but sees his father on a regular basis.

However, if Thomas is encouraged to fight for Douglas’ custody, the arrangement may change.

The Bold and the Beautiful teases a custody battle between Thomas and Hope.

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) recommended that Douglas live with Thomas.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) agreed with her mother’s assessment of the situation.

Thomas has the motivation to pursue custody with the help of Taylor and Steffy.

The prospect of Thomas and Douglas reuniting has piqued fans’ interest.

They expressed their desire for father and son to be reunited on Twitter.

One user wrote, “(hashtag)FreeDouglas and reunite Thomas and Douglas Forrester.”

“My little man should be with his real family instead of peering through windows watching sftv,” wrote another commenter.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Thomas will have plenty of fodder for his upcoming custody hearing.

On New Year’s Eve, Douglas sneaked out of the cabin and into the main house.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) was seen by the youngster…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

They grow up so fast! How adorable is this father son duo? #TBT#BoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.com/vty2xbnxqs — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 23, 2021