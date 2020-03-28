Thomas Gottschalk: “It’s crazy times”

Thomas Gottschalk told in the “Quarantine-WG” what is currently bothering him and what worries he is about the corona virus.

Since everyone should stay at home if possible, RTL came up with something. Every day at 8:15 p.m. Thomas Gottschalk (69), Günther Jauch (63) and Oliver Pocher (42) broadcast live from the “Quarantine-WG”. Of course, this was not a real flat share, but a video conference. The broadcaster has now ended the experiment prematurely, after only three episodes is over.

Because of Corona: Thomas Gottschalk is unsettled

In the first live stream of the show, Thomas Gottschalk told how he deals with the current exceptional situation. The otherwise funny entertainer was unsettled: “I only work when I’m in a good mood. An entertainer always feels most comfortable when people are doing well. I don’t know if I have to accelerate or hold back.” Gottschalk was unsure whether he should be serious or funny, he explained.

Before the corona crisis, Thomas Gottschalk showed himself with his loved one Karina – and proved that you can still be very cool even when you are over 60.

© Hannes Magerstaedt / Getty Images, Willi Schneider / People Picture for BUNTE; BUNTE.de

The moderator, who belongs to the risk group due to his age, apparently doesn’t quite know how to assess the situation. “I don’t know if I’m afraid to get it or just happy to get it so I can get it over with, “Thomas Gottschalk admitted.

“Quarantine flat share” from the home of Gottschalk, Jauch and Pocher

Take a look in the celebrities’ living room – many fans would have liked that. The “Quarantine-WG” made it possible! Nevertheless, Gottschalk quickly made it clear: “I never would have let a camera in my living room in my life. But it’s crazy times. “

And in these crazy times, social cohesion is particularly important. Thomas Gottschalk also knows this and explains: “Now it’s time to move closer together and show that we are all in the same boat. We have to deal with it just as our spectators and we don’t know how to do it.” After all, the three entertainers Jauch, Pocher and Gottschalk provided entertainment for a few days and showed that the corona crisis affects them just like everyone else.

A good immune system is especially important now! In the video below you can see five tips to strengthen your immune system.





© iStock; Burda Studios Pictures

STAR RECOMMENDATIONS FOR YOU

Get all the news about your stars instantly by following them!