Thomas Rhett and His Daughters Bring Frozen to Disney Family Singalong

Yes, Thomas Rhett! We would love to build a snowman.

The country singer was joined by his little girls, 4-year-old Willa Gray and 2-year-old Ada James, as he performed on ABC’s Disney Family Singalong. Thomas chose a song that’s clearly a favorite in his family’s household—”Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from Frozen.

Accompanied by a bucket of snow, the sister duo dressed up as Elsa and Anna for the positively adorable live performance, which was just one of dozens featured on tonight’s spectacle.

The one and only Beyoncé kicked the virtual concert off with a surprise performance of “When You Wish Upon a Star,” and gave a special shout out to first responders fighting the spread of coronavirus.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you,” Bey shared in a clip.

Other performers included Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Darren Criss, Josh Groban, Christina Aguilera, Julianne Hough, Derek Hough and Auli’i Cravalho. The hour-long singalong concluded with a High School Musical reunion of sorts.

Check out a sneak peek below, and get caught up on all the must-see moments in our live blog here.

Fans on the west coast can tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. to see the magic for themselves!