Thomas Rhett and Other Stars Perform at Richard Weitz’s Star-Studded Zoom Party

While you’re Zooming with your family while social distancing, many celebs may also be doing the same with their famous friends, and one Hollywood agent has turned his star-studded gatherings into concerts chock-full of nostalgia.

In recent days, WME partner Richard Weitz has been hosting virtual parties with musical sessions with a slew of celebrities as they all hunker down at their homes amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent one, LL Cool J, Thomas Rhett, Billy Ray Cyrus, Liam Payne, Broadway singer Adam Pascal and ’80s pop singer-turned-’00s viral prank sensation Rick Astley gave performances.

LL Cool J performed his 1987 rap song, “I Need Love.”

“To everybody who is dealing with the coronavirus, all the families,” he said. “You stick together, stay close, stay tight.”

Payne performed a cover of Sam Smith‘s “How Do You Sleep.” Before he launched into song, Weitz’s 17-year-old daughter Demi exclaimed, “Not gonna lie, I’m fangirling right now!”

Rhett performed his uplifting ballad “Be a Light,” while Cyrus performed his 1992 breakout single “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Pascal performed “Seasons of Love (525,600 Minutes)” from the ’90s musical Rent, which launched his career. Astley gave acoustic performances of his viral song, “Never Gonna Give You Up” and his other big hit single, “Together Forever.”

Last week, more than 200 people took part in a Zoom “concert” hosted by Weitz, including Josh Groban—who performed a cover of Simon & Garfunkel‘s “America,” Tina Fey, Fred Savage, and musician Chris Isaak. On another night, John Mayer performed “Your Body is a Wonderland” and “New Light” from his Montana home, Debbie Gibson sang songs like her ’80s hit “Only in My Dreams,” Rick Springfield performed “Jessie’s Girl,” and Boy George performed “Karma Chameleon,” the Hollywood Reporter said.

On his Instagram page, Weitz has described his Zoom gatherings as a “mini Live Aid,” referring to the star-studded 1985 global concert aimed at raising funds to fight famine in Ethiopia.

“I want people to have a good time,” Weitz told The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about the sessions. “It’s like comfort food — songs and artists that people have literally grown up with that make everyone happy and bring joy in this difficult time.”