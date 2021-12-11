Thor fans are freaking out over a rumored poster.

Thor: Love and Thunder fans are going crazy over a rumored poster that’s been circulating on social media.

The image went viral over the weekend, prompting a flurry of reactions.

Marvel fans all over the world are buzzing about Chris Hemsworth’s character, Jane Foster Thor, who is played by Natalie Portman.

Valkyrie and Korg, among other supporting characters, are also on board.

The image is a little busy, but it fits with the Marvel logo and some behind-the-scenes photos.

Love and Thunder is set to embrace the 80s van art that was so popular at the time.

As far as the eye can see, that means lightning smoke and wild embellishment.

The first look at the MCU film clearly fits the bill.

However, making such a risky decision will only add fuel to the fires that are already raging around this upcoming project.

Take a look at some of the reactions in the gallery below:

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased more announcements in a recent interview with ScreenRant.

“There will be some news.

“Various events will take place,” Feige explained.

“Obviously, with the pandemic, the way we’ve announced things has changed and altered, which has been good in some ways because it’s kept the focus on what’s next.”

It’s kept the focus on the projects as they’re released, and I’d say the anticipation for No Way Home is as high as anything we’ve ever felt, which is good timing given the film’s upcoming release.”

Let us know in the comments if that poster has piqued your interest in Love and Thunder.

Look at that lovely Comic Accurate costume.

Mjolnir rearranged itself to accommodate Mighty Thor.

This film is going to be completely insane.

The side of the boat from the (hashtag)ThorLoveandThunder poster says “Aegir,” a reference to the God of the Trackless Seas from Thor (1966). (hashtag)307 pic.twitter.comeLT1niNWNI

if this poster can do this to us, just imagine the power that the trailer will have #ThorLoveAndThunderpic.twitter.com/j8FCIjvX0R — summer ❄️ || #1 valkyrie simp (@thorsbifrost) December 11, 2021

AYOOOOO THOR WILL GET A NEW SUIT LFGGGG#ThorLoveAndThunderpic.twitter.com/6aFU4dGlEK — Nero (@MSpector_JM) December 11, 2021

Reminder that we are getting Space Sharks in THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER too !!! #ThorLoveAndThunder#Marvelpic.twitter.com/0JqKWxxoAj — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) December 11, 2021

This movie is going to be craaaazy. #ThorLoveAndThunderpic.twitter.com/JK3jRkJ52D — The Cinematic Universe 🍥 (@TheRealTCU) December 11, 2021