Thorsten Kaye Was Half of This ‘All My Children’ Super-Couple Before ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’

Thorsten Kaye Was Half of This ‘All My Children’ Super-Couple Prior to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’

Thorsten Kaye is a true superstar on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge Forrester is one-half of the “Bridge” super-couple, which includes “Brooke Logan” (played by Katherine Kelly Lang) and “Ridge Forrester,” but Kaye was previously known for being one-half of another super-couple on All My Children.

Kaye was no stranger to the soap opera world before starring on The Bold and the Beautiful.

When he was cast as Patrick Thornhart on One Life to Live in 1995, he got his first break in the soap world.

After that, he went on to play Dr.

Patrick’s older brother, Ian Thornhart, on Port Charles.

Port Charles, a short-lived spinoff of General Hospital, will be remembered by fans.

But it was his role as Zach Slater on All My Children that cemented Kaye’s status as a true soap icon.

Kaye was once dubbed “Daytime’s McDreamy” by TV Guide, and daytime soap fans fell in love with his classic good looks and smoldering personality.

Kaye’s popularity skyrocketed after he joined a popular super-couple on the show.

If Kaye appears to be having a good time as one-half of The Bold and the Beautiful’s “Bridge” super-couple, it’s because he’s done it before.

He played a successful casino owner who was hiding from his abusive past on All My Children.

He befriended Erica Kane, who was on the run for the murder of Zach’s own brother, while he was there.

(Zach’s brother raped and impregnated Erica’s daughter, Bianca, whom she had with her beloved Travis Montgomery, as it turned out.)

Zach befriended Erica’s other daughter, Kendall, through Erica.

Fans of All My Children know that Sarah Michelle Gellar played Kendall in the first season of the show.

Alicia Minshew, however, was playing the part at this point in the story.

Zach and Kendall were never meant to be a serious couple, but they were a huge hit with the audience.

The Powers That Be changed their minds as a result, and the on-screen couple eventually fell in love.

This All My Children super-couple is one of the select few to receive the honor, according to Soap Opera Digest.

In 2013, Kaye announced her departure from All My Children.

He joined The Bold and the Beautiful shortly after, playing the role of…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.