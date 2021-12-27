Those close to Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin say their split isn’t surprising.

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin’s split is still perplexing fans.

For nearly a decade, the PastorFilm Producer shielded the Cousin Skeeter star from Christian backlash over her style and fashion choices.

Their bond appeared to be unbreakable.

However, those close to the couple claim that their breakup was unavoidable.

Franklin filed divorce papers against the former My Wife and Kids star in Los Angeles on December, according to multiple media outlets.

twenty-first.

The reason for the divorce was not disclosed right away.

It happened just months after the couple celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary in June, with both sharing heartfelt love notes on social media.

DeVon Franklin, the husband of actress Meagan Good, is who she is and how long they have been married.

On their respective Instagram accounts, the soon-to-be-divorced couple posted the same photo and caption about their split.

They’re both seated on a grassy lawn, their backs to the camera in the photograph.

Franklin has his arm around Good as they take in the scenery.

They both put “Forever Love” as their location.

“We have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” the post begins.

“We’ve been married for almost a decade and share an unbreakable love.”

There is no one to blame; we believe this is the next best step in our relationship’s evolution.

We are eternally grateful for the life-altering years we’ve shared as husband and wife.

We are also grateful to God for the testimony that is growing inside of us and for blessing our lives together.”

While the split comes as a shock to fans and admirers, a source tells People Magazine that it was “a long time coming.” “Their work schedules often kept them apart, and they just haven’t been spending a lot of time together this past year,” the source said.

“When they did have time in their schedules, it was usually just a few hours at a time.”

It appears that the romance faded just as quickly as it bloomed.

“When they first met, they moved quickly, and DeVon was completely smitten with her,” the source continued.

“It’s a pity, but…”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.