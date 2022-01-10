Three “dangerous” radiator hacks, including why you should NEVER clean them with boiling water, are warned by experts.

Many people enjoy learning new life hacks on TikTok, but three recent radiator hacks have been slammed by an expert as potentially dangerous.

You might want to think twice before copying these trends, from Mrs Hinch’s hot water cleaning hack to using standard paint on your radiators.

The radiator “hacks” to avoid, according to Daniel Nezhad, director of UK Radiators…

Because radiators are unsightly, it is understandable that people would want to conceal them with radiator covers and cabinets.

However, doing so is not advised and may end up costing you more than you anticipate.

“Covering your radiator will have a significant impact on its ability to heat your home, as heat will be trapped behind the cover and flow out much slower than it would from an uncovered radiator,” Daniel explained.

“This means it will have to work harder and consume more energy to adequately heat its surroundings, which will drive up your energy bills dramatically over time.”

Mrs Hinch, the cleaning guru, frequently shares cleaning hacks and tips that many of us swear by, but one of her hacks raises a few red flags for Daniel.

“People are mixing washing detergent with boiling water and pouring it through the grate on top of their radiators to eliminate dust buildup,” he said.

“In the grand scheme of things, this isn’t a big deal; after all, radiators are made of metal and are meant to handle hot water.”

“However, not all paint is designed to take boiling water directly, so there’s a chance it’ll strip or damage the surface coating, which could be considered misuse, depending on the warranty terms of the manufacturer.”

“If you want to try this hack, try it with warm water instead, as it’s a safer option that still produces similar results.”

“It’s also best to avoid using detergents because even mild detergents can react with paint if they’re not properly removed.”

He also advised that no electrical points should be near where the water is poured, and that this cleaning method should only be used on a wet system rather than an electric or dual fuel system.

When it comes to unsightly radiators, many people believe that painting them is a better option than using radiator covers or cabinets to hide them.

“There will be no real issues with painting your radiators as long as you use paint that is suitable for doing so,” Daniel advised. “However, this does not seem to be made clear in many of the videos found on the platform.”

“I’m using paints that aren’t meant to be used…

