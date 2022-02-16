Three Historical Events That Might Affect the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel in ‘1883’

The year 1883 is over a century before Yellowstone.

The journey west has been slow so far, and fans are wondering how Shea’s group will fare.

Although 1883 is a fictional series, it is set in a historical era.

It’s possible that Taylor Sheridan’s characters’ journey will cross paths with events from the 1880s.

These events from 1883 could play a role in the show.

The country experienced an economic downturn between 1883 and 1885.

According to medium.com, the recession started with a drop in railroad construction, and the amount of money available to banks gradually decreased.

Eventually, the economy deflationated.

The Panic of 1884 marked the end of the third-longest recession in US history.

The recession may not have killed them, but it could have harmed farming families like the Duttons.

This may have prompted James to sell his home and relocate his family to the West.

Once the immigrants and the Duttons arrive at their final destination, the recession may make things even more difficult for them.

Like his father, he has a son who is similar to his father.

A major historical event occurred on August 27, 1883.

Thousands of people were killed when the volcano Krakatoa erupted in the Indonesian archipelago.

According to Live Science, the force was equivalent to a TNT blast of 200 megatons. While this wasn’t enough to harm anyone in the US, the eruption did have an impact.

According to Live Science, the blast had atmospheric effects that cooled the temperature by more than a degree on average for the next five years.

Although it may appear insignificant, Shea and his group are already concerned about traveling in the winter.

Shea agreed to let James lead the group to Oregon in episode 8 of 1883.

However, if the winter of 1883 turns out to be colder and longer than expected, they may find themselves in serious trouble.

Furthermore, according to Live Science, the blast caused sunsets in the United States to be deeply colored for days after Krakatoa’s eruption.

During their journey, the group may see the aftermath of the explosion.

Yellowstone became a National Park in 1872.

The park spans Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho.

