Three Ways the ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Franchise Could Continue After the Finale

The series finale of Dexter: New Blood was a shocker.

Dexter Morgan may have died, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any more tales to be told about him.

Dexter fans are eagerly anticipating Season 2 of Dexter: New Blood.

Continue reading to learn about three possible sequels to the franchise after the shocking events of the finale.

[Warning: This article contains Dexter: New Blood Episode 10, “Sins of the Father,” spoilers.]

The most obvious way for Dexter: New Blood to continue is to continue with Harrison Morgan’s story in season 2.

Harrison shot and killed his father in the revival’s final episode.

Angela offered him protection and advised him to leave Iron Lake.

Harrison is now free to begin a new chapter in his life.

Season 2 could follow Harrison as he tries to apprehend serial killers, according to some fans.

They’ve even suggested that Dexter could return as Harrison’s Dark Passenger, and that Harison might cross paths with people from his past.

After all, he has two half-siblings, both of whom he has never met and who are presumably living in Florida.

Although Season 2 of Dexter: New Blood has yet to be confirmed, executive producer and showrunner Clyde Phillips told TV Line that he would gladly make it happen.

He told the publication, “It’s all in Showtime’s hands.”

“If they called me and said, ‘We want to do Harrison,’ I’d be ecstatic.

We want you to figure it out,’ I’m pretty busy right now, but I’d drop everything and dive right in.

I’d like to do it, but Showtime has the final say.”

Many fans were dissatisfied with the Dexter: New Blood finale.

Some viewers thought the ending was rushed, and they didn’t like Dexter’s death.

Fans have speculated that Season 2 could reveal that Dexter isn’t really dead, despite the fact that it seems unlikely.

“Perhaps, there will be another season, and it will begin with Dexter waking up in a cold sweat after having a dream that everything happened,” a fan speculated on Reddit.

“Which prompts him to hasten Harrison’s departure from Iron Lake to Los Angeles…… I want to believe that because I don’t want to believe Dexter is dead and Harrison killed him.”

On the surface, he appears calm and collected, but…

