Meat Loaf collapsed on stage for the fourth time three years before his death at the age of 74.

The rock legend, who died on Thursday after a six-decade career, battled health issues throughout his life and had to debunk death rumors four times after panicked fans saw him pass out on stage.

During an interview at the 2019 Texas Frightmare horror convention, the star was captured on camera tumbling off the stage, much to the delight of the audience.

Meat Loaf, then 71, appears to catch himself before falling sideways off the stage and disappearing behind a curtain.

In a complaint filed while pursuing legal action against the Hyatt Regency at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the star claimed he “put his foot down on part of the curtain that had nothing beneath it and lost his footing as a result, falling off the stage.”

He was rushed to a local hospital and stayed for 12 days before being transferred to Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, where he was treated for neck, collarbone, and shoulder injuries for 30 days.

The veteran performer had previously collapsed on stage in 2016, 2011, and 2003.

In June 2016, he was rushed to the hospital after collapsing in the middle of a performance due to severe dehydration.

At the Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton, Canada, the star, then 68, was performing his hit I Would Do Anything for Love when he passed out and fell to the ground.

In shocking pictures taken after the drama, Meat Loaf was seen lying in a heap on the floor before being taken to the hospital.

He was forced to deny he’d died after rumours of his death spread after he appeared in several interviews with slurred speech, with Katie Price even telling him she thought he’d passed away.

“Hear me out: I’m not going to die.”

After three months of therapy, I’ll be perfectly fine.

It irritates me to hear about it all the time.

He said at the time, “I’m not going to talk about it any longer.”

“I’m not going to answer anyone else who asks me the same question.”

He had fainted dramatically five years before at a show in Pittsburgh, but he was able to continue performing.

During a performance at the Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, the singer passed out and collapsed.

