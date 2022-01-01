Thrifty shopper reveals Aldi dupes of Sanctuary Spa and Aussie Hair for as little as 99p

Budget supermarket Aldi has near-identical dupes of Sanctuary Spa and Aussie Hair products, according to a savvy shopper.

@freeclubuk, a TikTok user, demonstrated how Sanctuary Spa bath products can cost as much as £12 per bottle.

They then demonstrated how Aldi’s Lacura range has a foaming bath soak that looks nearly identical.

They claimed that the Aldi version is only £1.79, a savings of over £10.

If you like Aussie Hair products, Aldi has a shampoo and conditioner that looks similar.

Their Lacura moisture hair products are nearly identical in appearance to Aussie Hair’s £6 alternatives, but they cost 99p instead of £6.

Many people praised the dupes, with one saying, “The bath stuff is lovely and smells like the sanctuary spa one.”

“It’s so nice isn’t it!! I don’t think the smell lasts as long but for the price you can’t complain,” the @freeclubuk account replied.

“Thanks for sharing, I love Sanctuary Spa but only use it as a gift because it’s out of my price range,” another person wrote.

Meanwhile, customers claim that Aldi’s £5 Lacura cream is a knock-off of the £18 Brazilian Bum Bum and is just as effective at reducing cellulite.

In other bargain beauty news, Aldi debuted a new makeup line, with a palette priced at just £5.

And she showed us how to get longer lashes in seconds without mascara.