Thrifty TikTok user reveals how to make milk and butter at home for when you’ve run out

A thrifty food blogger has shared how to butter from scratch, as people struggle to get their hands on essentials after coronavirus panic buying left supermarket shelves bare.

Georgie Halfacree, from London, often shares hacks on her TikTok page for making home cooking fun and easy.

In her latest video, the blogger posted a clip of herself making a homemade butter, using just a carton of double cream and a mason jar.

It comes after she shared another video of herself making oat milk, which racked up two million views on the video sharing platform.

To make butter, the blogger reveals that all she does is shake up a packet of double cream.

‘Don’t even think about binning double cream right now’, she says.

‘Pour your double cream into a mason jar, and fit the lid. And keep shaking it.

‘Eventually you’re going to get to whipped cream, just keep shaking it.

After lots of shaking, it becomes a butter and she pours away the excess liquid – the ‘butter milk’.

From there, she puts the butter into a bowl of cold water and then squeezes all the water out.

Georgie then shapes the butter using two paddles, but explains in can be done using a spoon.

The blogger finishes off by adding salt to the butter – but says you can use any herbs or spices you want.

To make the oat milk, all you need is water and porridge oats, as well as a blender and something to strain the milk through, like a muslin cloth.

Speaking in the video she urges her followers not to spend too much money on expensive oat milk from shops.

She says: ‘I’m going to show you guys how to make it from scratch using two ingredients and it’s way better.

‘Add 75g of oats to a blender, add one litre of fresh water. Now I’m just adding two pitted dates for sweetness but you can add honey if you want.

‘Now you just want to blend it for 30 to 45 seconds and strain the milk through a muslin cloth.

‘Once you’ve strained your oat milk you want to put it in a nice jar like this.’

Georgia then showed off a glass bottle to keep it in, but you can use any container.

She also explained that you don’t need to add honey or date, but doing so sweetens the taste.