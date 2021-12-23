“Thriller” by Michael Jackson was inspired by “The Nutcracker.”

The Nutcracker by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is one of the most famous musical compositions about Christmas, while Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” is associated with Halloween.

Despite this, Jackson credited The Nutcracker as a source of inspiration for Thriller and another of his albums.

Jackson discussed the impact The Nutcracker had on him as a child during an interview.

Jackson was the King of Pop, but that didn’t stop him from incorporating elements from other genres into his work.

Jackson cited Tchaikovsky as an influence in an Ebony interview, according to the New York Post.

Jackson said, “I’ve been studying composition since I was a little boy.”

“And it was Tchaikovsky who had the most influence on me.”

Jackson wanted Thriller to sound like The Nutcracker.

“Every song on an album like Nutcracker Suite is a knockout.

“Why can’t there be a pop album where… every song [is a hit]?” I thought to myself.

After 50 phone calls, Michael Jackson’s estate granted ‘Stranger Things’ the right to use ‘Thriller.’

The Nutcracker, according to the LA Times, also influenced one of Jackson’s subsequent albums, Dangerous.

Jackson told Ebony magazine, “I wanted to do an album that was like Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite.”

“So that people will still be listening to it a thousand years from now.”

“Something eternal,” Jackson added.

“I’d like to see children, teenagers, parents, and people of all races around the world, hundreds of years from now, still pulling songs from that album apart and dissecting it.”

“I’d like it to live.”

Jackson mentioned The Nutcracker again in a 2001 interview with ABC News.

He felt Thriller’s success overshadowed his current album, Invincible.

He pointed out that music can become popular after it has been deemed a failure.

“When The Nutcracker Suite was first performed around the world, it was a complete disaster,” Jackson said.

“What matters is how the story concludes.”

Janet Jackson Assists Michael Jackson in the Making of ‘Thriller’

Thriller became synonymous with the 1980s and pop music in general.

The album spent 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

It topped the charts for 37 of those weeks.

Two of the album’s songs are…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.