Through the Years, the Dating Lives of Marvel Stars

Romantic relationships have always been an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if they sometimes take a backseat to the action.

Stars in the franchise have found love in real life as well as on screen.

Scarlett Johansson, for example, married Colin Jost in October 2020, well into her role as Black Widow.

Although the Saturday Night Live star’s love of Marvel may appear to be a good thing, the actress revealed in June 2021 that having her husband be a fan of her work had a drawback.

“He read comic books as a kid,” Johansson said at the time on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Podcast With Julia Cunningham.”

“He was a huge Wolverine fan,” says the author.

But because he doesn’t like spoilers, I can’t tell him anything.

He also doesn’t pry.

Even if I’m not telling him, Colin was present when we shot [Black Widow] in London.

He was filming Tom and Jerry, which turned out to be a great idea.

Because we spent a long time together in the same city, which is unusual.

He couldn’t hear me if I was in the middle of a big action set piece, sequence, or whatever.

He simply didn’t want to hear anything about it, especially the details.

Of course, he wants to know, ‘How was your day?’ but when it morphed into, ‘Can you read the scene with [me]?’ he was like, ‘Am I going to get any spoilers or something?’ He wanted to know spoiler alert before we read lines together.

“Are you kidding me?”

While the Oscar winner met The One in the form of a Marvel fan, the franchise is not without on-set romances.

In the Spider-Man films, Tom Holland and Zendaya play love interests Peter and MJ, respectively, sparking a real-life romance between the co-stars.

After first being linked in 2017, the pair repeatedly denied rumors that they were dating.

At the time, the Euphoria actress told Variety, “We’re friends.”

“He’s a fantastic guy.”

He is, without a doubt, one of my closest friends.

We’ve had to do press tours together for how many months now.

