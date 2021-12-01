Through the Years, the Most Outlandish ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Posters and Taglines

Through the Years, the Wildest ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Posters and Taglines

A journey to remember.

While not every Bachelor or Bachelorette found true love during their time on the show, they all have their own poster and tagline, some of which are more memorable than others.

Sometimes the tagline is a perfect match for the show’s main character.

Andi Dorfman’s tagline for season 10 of The Bachelorette, for example, was “She’s looking for the right Juan one,” a play on Juan Pablo Galavis.

After being booted from Juan Pablo’s season 18 of The Bachelor, Dorfman landed her own season, famously scolding him for being disrespectful and saying, “It’s OK.”

She wasn’t the only one who chastised the ex-soccer player.

During the finale of The Bachelor, Clare Crawley went off on Juan Pablo after he led her to believe he was going to choose her and then blindsided her by sending her home during the final rose ceremony.

Clare found The One during her season of The Bachelorette, after years of searching for love on Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games — and received her own awkward poster, which was a reimagining of The Graduate’s movie poster.

Clare was the oldest star to lead a season at the time it aired, and she was 39 at the time.

Regardless of her age, she found love and got engaged to Dale Moss less than two weeks after filming began.

More memorable posters and taglines can be found in the gallery below.

