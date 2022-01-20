Tia Booth Takes Over Tayshia Adams’ Bachelor Nation Podcast “Click Bait”

Tayshia Adams is no longer a cohost on Bachelor Nation podcasts such as “Bachelor Happy Hour” and “Click Bait.”

“We have some news before we get into the Bachelor Nation breakdown.

We’ve received your messages [and]direct messages, and we have a host update for you.

“We’d like to officially welcome Tia [Booth] as our new cohost of ‘Click Bait,'” Joe Amabile began during the Thursday, January 20, episode.

“I’d clap my hand, but that doesn’t work on a podcast,” Tia says.

“I was worried that it might just be me and Joe at some point,” Natasha Parker added, “so I’m glad I have another person to counteract this energy that he gives me sometimes.”

Tayshia, 31, has been a cohost on “Click Bait” with Hannah Ann Slussand Joe since its premiere in October 2020.

Tayshia, Joe, and Natasha continued to host the show after Hannah Ann, 25, left in November.

Tayshia jumped over to “Bachelor Happy Hour” with Becca Kufrin to recap Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, which she cohosted with Kaitlyn Bristowe in the fall of 2021.

(Warner Bros. Television produces both shows.)

When she removed mentions of the shows from her Instagram bio earlier this month, it sparked speculation about her podcast roles on the season 16 Bachelorette.

In December 2021, she made her final appearance on “Bachelor Happy Hour.”

Tayshia was introduced to Bachelor Nation during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019.

She then went on to star in season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise before taking over as the season 16 Bachelorette from Clare Crawley.

Despite the fact that she got engaged to Zac Clark during the December 2020 finale, Tayshia’s rep confirmed the couple’s split in November 2021.

“All I can say is that I’m devastated.

But we tried our hardest, and I still adore him, and I’m not sure what the future holds,” Tayshia said last month on Michelle’s Men Tell All special.

“You know how it is, it is extremely difficult.”

Backstage at the taping, Kaitlyn recalled her cohost being “so upset” and having “anxiety.”

“I was just really proud of how she handled everything because it felt like she was a true professional,” the Dancing star said.

