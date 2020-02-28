Tia Mowry Reveals Whether She’d Join Real Housewives of Atlanta After Working With Kenya Moore

Could Kenya Moore get Tia Mowry to twirl over to Real Housewives of Atlanta?

The answer: a big N-O.

On Thursday morning, the Sister, Sister alum stopped by Daily Pop to discuss part two of her Netflix show, Family Reunion. Of course, as Moore was featured in a clip from the sitcom, co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester couldn’t help but ask Mowry about working with the Bravolebrity.

“Oh my gosh, she’s amazing,” the mother of two gushed. “She’s so professional, you know what I mean? And she’s such like, a great actress.”

We’re sure this praise will mean a lot to Moore as Mowry has been a working actress since the early ’90s. While Moore is surrounded by drama on her hit Bravo show, Mowry assured the Daily Pop hosts that the former Miss USA was a delight to work with.

“She does a reality show, so you wouldn’t necessarily expect, you know, her to just be on. But, she did do several movies before,” the Disney Channel alum continued. “She’s just so funny. We have such great chemistry.”

In fact, Mowry confirmed that fans of Family Reunion will see more of Moore in season 2. While Mowry made it clear she’s a fan of Moore’s, she has zero interest in joining RHOA.

“She told me some stories, you know, behind the scenes and I’m scared,” Mowry revealed. “I’m scared to be on her show…It’s intense!”

Not to mention, Mowry has already tried her hand at reality TV. Between 2011 and 2013, Mowry starred alongside twin Tamera Mowry on Style Network’s Tia & Tamera.

Also, as Mowry shared with Culiner and Sylvester, she is more interested in true crime documentaries. Specifically, she just finished Netflix’s Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.

“You have to watch it! No, no, no, you have to watch it,” the Twitches actress assured Culiner. “It’s deep and it’s eerie and I like thriller stuff like that.”

For all of this and more, including the gush-worthy things Mowry had to say about her husband Cory Hardrict, be sure to watch the clip above!