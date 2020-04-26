Tibet Airlines to increase domestic routes

Tibet Airlines will launch 18 new air routes on May 3 to provide more convenient travel services to Tibet autonomous region, Tibet Daily reported.

Among the new routes are flights connecting Lhasa, the regional capital, with cities around China, such as Kunming, Mianyang, Shamen, Dali, Fuzhou, and Jiuzhaigou.

For the convenience of people traveling from Tibet to other provinces, the airline has added one new flight to the previous two between Lhasa and Chengdu, Sichuan province.

Tibet Airlines will have a total of 66 routes this summer.

The region received more than 40 million domestic and overseas tourists in 2019, an increase of 19.1 percent year-on-year, and its income from tourism reached nearly 55.92 billion yuan ($7.9 billion), up 14 percent year-on-year.