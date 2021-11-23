Tiffany, a former teen pop star from the 1980s, says ‘F-You’ to fans during a performance in Florida.

Tiffany, a former teen pop star from the 1980s, tells fans “F-You” during a performance in Florida.

Tiffany was a huge star in the 1980s, collaborating with Debbie Gibson and the New Kids on the Block on several hits.

However, as time passes and tastes change, the star that once shone brightly may plummet from the heavens.

Tiffany has had many ups and downs in her life, but her most recent headline is a down, though it could easily be a plus for some.

The former pop star appeared to be struggling through her hit cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now” during a show in Melbourne, Florida, on Sunday. Fans in attendance were singing along, but then something went wrong.

Tiffany’s representatives told TMZ that the singer had lost her voice and was frustrated with the performance.

Some in the crowd may have been heckling, according to the outlet, but we’d like to see them tour nearly every mall in America during the height of mall saturation.

Tiffany was the Britney Spears of her day, competing with Debbie Gibson for teen pop supremacy, or she was the Christina Aguilera of her day, a comparison that may or may not work, but it is a precursor to the later singers’ success.

Tiffany has found her way to reality television on Celebrity Fit Club and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here after her musical career took a turn for the worse.

She’s also appeared in a number of Roger Corman-produced science fiction and horror films, including Mega Piranha and Mega Python vs.

Gatoroid is a fictional character.

In the latter film, she starred alongside Gibson in a bit of nostalgic fun for fans.

Thank you all for the birthday wishes!! My surprise birthday party went off without a hitch… I even matched my cake!My family and friends know me well.I love you all.Big announcements on Monday.Can’t wait to catch up. pic.twitter.comzodowSMx2o

Tiffany and Gibson both posed for Playboy in the early 2000s, breaking away from their teen image that they had maintained throughout their careers.

In 2019, they also joined Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, and New Kids on the Block for the Mixtape Tour.

The Florida outburst and video shared by TMZ upset some fans, but at the end of the day, we’re all just people…

