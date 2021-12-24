Tiffany Haddish claims Common is lying about their breakup.

Tiffany Haddish claims Common is lying about the reason for their breakup.

To many, Common and Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish appeared to be an odd couple.

Throughout their year together, however, the two couldn’t stop gushing about each other.

Their breakup was unexpected, given that they’d been photographed together just weeks before discussing their relationship.

Their breakup, according to Common, was caused by their hectic schedules.

Haddish, on the other hand, paints a different picture.

Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored recently spoke with the Chi star.

He discussed his breakup with Haddish during the interview.

They had been together for a little over a year, and even shared a home during the coronavirus quarantine.

The conversation began with Common praising Haddish’s personality.

“First and foremost, I want to say Tiffany, as you know, is one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met,” he said of Haddish.

“One of the kindest, most genuine, and caring people I’ve ever met, and that’s what made me fall in love with her, want to be in a relationship with her, and want to grow with her.”

We had a wonderful, healthy relationship.

It was, without a doubt, the most mature relationship I’d ever had.

Man, the communication, the respect, everything.”

Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Boyfriend Common Reveals What Caused Their Breakup

Despite their close friendship, he claims that their work schedules got in the way and that they didn’t spend much time together after a while.

He says, “I don’t think the love really dispersed.”

“I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship,” he said, adding that life became difficult “to balance… and keep the relationship fair.” The breakup was “a mutual thing,” according to Common.

It’s unclear whether they’ll reconcile.

But, according to Common, the love is still there.

“I don’t want to be one foot in and one foot out,” he said. “I feel like both of us cherish and value our relationship, and both of us have come out better human beings.”

Common gave Haddish a different reason for their breakup, according to Haddish.

She makes it clear in her own interview with Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored that their breakup was not mutual.

“I was disappointed [with his response to the breakup],” she told Lee.

“I was disappointed, and I thought to myself, ‘Oh, OK,’ because that’s not what you…

