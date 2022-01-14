Tiffany Haddish Discusses ‘Afterparty,’ Hosting the Oscars, and Looking for Love (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish is considering hosting the Academy Awards this year.

Nischelle Turner of ET spoke with the 42-year-old comedian about her new Apple TV(plus) show, The Afterparty, and she said she wouldn’t mind hosting the star-studded awards show.

The Academy announced earlier this week that, unlike the previous three years, the ceremony on March 27 will have a host.

Haddish told ET she was up for the challenge.

“You know, I wouldn’t turn it down,” she says, “but you know, I’m booked and busy.”

She adds, “Oh, I’m available in April.”

Haddish’s career is clearly thriving, and she joked that she is currently accepting applications for her next boyfriend.

After a year of dating, Haddish and Common broke up in November.

“Yeah, so I’ve been working on a Word document, building an application, and I’m releasing that next week,” she jokes.

“I’m going to drop applications next week and hold my interviews, I’m going to go through the applications, right? Then I’m going to hold interviews on Instagram Live,” she says.

“Because if you’re going to be in these streets with you, me, you’ve got to be willing in the eyes of the public,” she says.

“So, I’m going to go live and interview them in front of everyone, and I’m going to let their girlfriends, ex-girlfriends, and whatever else say whatever they want.”

There’s no room for deception.

Then, who knows, maybe we’ll do another interview.

My brother, Deon, called and offered to assist me with the second interview.

We’ll do it on Friday Night Vibes, and I’ll go on a date after that.”

On a more serious note, Haddish has already had a difficult year, having suffered numerous setbacks.

She lost a close mentor, as well as another mentor and good friend, Bob Saget, in addition to her 13-year-old dog.

There is, however, a silver lining, as she pointed out.

“My personal life, OK, my sexual personal life is not in shambles,” she explained.

“Now that my personal life is in shambles, people are like, ‘Happy New Year.’ I’m like,

