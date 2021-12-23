Tiffany Haddish expresses her dissatisfaction with ex-boyfriend Common’s comments about their breakup (exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish is speaking out about her breakup with Common.

The comedian says she was “disappointed” in what the 49-year-old rapper and actor said about their breakup during his own interview with Lee earlier this month in this exclusive clip from her new interview with FOX SOUL’s Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee.

Common insisted that he still loved Haddish, 42, and that the breakup, which came after a year of dating, was mutual and the result of their hectic schedules.

Haddish appeared to agree when Lee questioned if that was true, noting that some in the comments claimed he was the common denominator in his breakups with other famous women.

Erykah Badu, Taraji P Henson, and Serena Williams are all former girlfriends of Common’s.

“He could be the type of person who never really settles down with someone; he could be like a bee going from flower to flower,” she speculated.

“I’m not sure.

You know, I wish him nothing but joy and happiness.

He’ll always be laid-back.”

Haddish admitted to having hard feelings when Lee said that was the “PC answer.”

She expressed her disappointment with his breakup remarks, saying, “I was disappointed.”

“I was extremely dissatisfied.

‘Oh, OK,’ I said, ’cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.’

Haddish also claimed that she was not informed that their breakup would be made public in a People report last month.

Instead, she found out through her publicist, who informed her that they would not respond to the report publicly.

However, she stated that she was “fine” with the breakup.

“It’ll be a fresh start,” she expressed her excitement.

“I long for him.”

I miss him now and then, but I think that’s true of any close relationship.

But that’s fine with me.

It’s all right.”

“I would f**k one,” she joked when asked if she would date another famous man.

During Common’s interview with Lee, he called Haddish “one of the best people I’ve ever met,” but he later admitted that they weren’t spending as much time together and putting energy into their relationship as they once did.

“I don’t believe the love was truly dispersed.

I believe it was similar to how we felt.

