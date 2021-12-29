Tiffany Haddish gets a ‘vaginal smoking’ spa treatment and declares that she’s’ready to be tasted’ following her breakup from Common.

After her split from Common, Tiffany Haddish gets a ‘vaginal smoking’ spa treatment and declares she’s’ready to be tasted.’

TIFFANY HADDISK is pushing the concept of “New Year, New You” to new heights.

The comedian, who recently ended her relationship with rapper Common, revealed that she had a spa cleansing treatment that included “vaginal smoking,” which she hashtagged.

“They put butter in my hair, turmeric and honey on my face, sesame oil all over my body, and butter in my hot box,” Tiffany, 42, explained on Instagram.

“Then they put burning wood in a hole in the ground, and you sit in the smoke while sweating.”

“Baby, I’m ready to be tasted. BRING IN THE MEN,” she said.

Tiffany and Common split up at the end of November.

Following their breakup, the two found themselves arguing about what exactly ended their relationship.

Common was asked why he and Tiffany broke up during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

“It didn’t allow us to spend as much time and energy on our relationship,” the 49-year-old said.

“I don’t think the love dissipated…we weren’t feeding the relationship…neither of us is going to stop.”

“We’re both passionate about our professions and what we do.”

We care about love and partnership, too, but I think the energy we’ve put into our careers and our desire to do the things we do for ourselves and for others has been the most important factor.”

“It was difficult for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed,” he concluded.

But Tiffany, who later told the same website, “I was very disappointed,” didn’t seem to agree with that excuse.

‘Oh, OK,’ I said, ‘because that’s not what you told me, but OK.’

Tiffany speculated that her ex-boyfriend “might” be “the type of person who never really settles down with someone,” adding, “Maybe he’s like a bee going from flower to flower to flower.”

Later in the interview, she mentioned their breakup again, saying, “It’s gonna be a new opportunity.”

“I’m missing him.

I miss him now and then, but I think that’s true of any close relationship — you miss them.

But that’s fine with me.

It’s fine.”

While the exes don’t seem to agree on the reason for their breakup, she added that they parted on good terms.

Tiffany said, “You know, I wish him nothing but joy and happiness.”

“He’ll never lose his cool.”

Since August 2020, the couple has been dating.

They met on the set of the crime thriller The Kitchen, which was based on the DCVertigo comic of the same name, in 2019.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.