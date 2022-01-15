Tiffany Haddish has been arrested in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Georgia for a DUI.

Tiffany Haddish was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Peachtree City Police Department, the 42-year-old comedian was arrested in Georgia on Friday on suspicion of DUI.

“On January 14, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Peachtree City Police Officers responded to a 911 call about a driver sleeping at the wheel on Highway 74.

“While en route, an officer noticed a vehicle matching the description and eventually conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence and made contact with the driver,” the Peachtree City PD tells ET.

Tiffany Haddish has been charged with DUI.

She was safely transported to the Fayette County Jail.”

According to TMZ, the Girls Trip star fell asleep behind the wheel, was arrested, and spent a few hours in police custody.

She posted a (dollar)1,666 bond and was out of jail around 6:30 a.m., according to the outlet, which also has her smiling mug shot.

Haddish, who is currently filming The Haunted Mansion in Atlanta, had shared a video she watches whenever she is sad just two days prior.

“Whenever I’m sad, I watch this video, and it always makes me feel better.”

Turtle Power takes on a whole new meaning.

(hashtag)HeReady! I watched this video like 20 times today,” she captioned the post, which followed two heartfelt tributes to Carl Craig and Bob Saget, both of whom died recently.

She also lost her 13-year-old dog.

Haddish had just finished promoting her new Apple TV(plus) series, The Afterparty, when ET spoke with her on Thursday.

Haddish got emotional talking about the late Full House star, in addition to joking about looking for a new boyfriend after her split from Common and possibly hosting the Oscars.

Haddish told ET via Zoom, “I’m going through some things over here.”

“My personal life is a complete disaster.

This year, everyone says, “Happy New Year!” I say, “No, neutral New Year.”

In the coming year, I’m going to be neutral.”

“He taught me so much,” she continued, referring to Saget.

At the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp, I met him when I was 16 years old.

He was always upbeat and friendly.”

“You can tell when you’re watching TV shows.

