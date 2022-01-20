Tiffany Haddish Says She’ll Adopt ‘Maybe at the End of the Year’

Tiffany Haddish has provided an update on her adoption plans.

In a video interview with E!’s Daily Pop, the comedian, who has always been open about her desire to adopt over other methods of childbirth, said that adoption was still in the cards for her, especially after a recent trip to her grandfather’s village in Eritrea, Geza Keren.

“I just returned from Africa,” says the narrator.

In a video released on Wednesday, the 42-year-old actress said, “I was just in Eritrea, and people were trying to give me their children.”

“I was like, ‘Hold on, I have to go get the paperwork right now.'”

I can’t just bring the kids along.’ I want to do it legally!”

Despite her desire to adopt, the After Party actress stated that she would not begin the process right away.

“Not right now,” she added, “but possibly at the end of the year or the start of next year.”

After being placed in foster care as a child, the comedian has always expressed his desire to adopt.

Haddish revealed in a June interview with ET that she had already completed the parenting classes required to begin the adoption process.

It’s “super important” in her life plan, according to the Tuca and Bertie actress, “for a variety of reasons.”

“Right now, I’m on the hunt for a family to adopt.

“First and foremost, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, there are so many children who have lost their parents,” she explained.

“There are a lot of people who are in desperate need of love.”

This month is Foster Care Awareness Month, and I believe we should all be aware and do what we can to help.”

“I really wanted to be a foster parent, but because I’m so successful, my lawyer suggested that I just adopt instead, and I’m doing that now,” she continued.

“I’m looking for someone between the ages of five and ten.”

All I want to do is pour knowledge into them… get them ready for the big, bad world. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate; all I want to do is pour knowledge into them… get them ready for the big, bad world.

That is exactly what I want to do.”

