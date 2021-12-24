Tiffany Haddish slams her ex-boyfriend Common for making “disappointing” comments about their relationship that “weren’t true.”

TIFFANY Haddish slammed ex-boyfriend Common for making “disappointing” remarks about their relationship that “weren’t true.”

In a new interview, the 42-year-old actress discussed their breakup.

Common was asked why he and Tiffany broke up during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

“It didn’t allow us to spend as much time and energy on our relationship,” the 49-year-old said.

“I don’t think the love faded…we weren’t feeding the relationship…neither of us is going to give up.”

“We’re both passionate about what we do and our crafts.”

We care about love and partnership, too, but I think the energy we’ve put into our careers and continuing to want to do what we do for ourselves and for others is more important.”

“It was difficult for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed,” he concluded.

While being interviewed by Hollywood Unlocked, Tiffany was asked to respond to his remarks.

“I was very disappointed,” the comedian said of her ex’s response.

“Oh, OK, because that’s not what you said, but OK,” I said.

Tiffany speculated that her ex-boyfriend “might” be “the type of person who never really settles with someone; maybe he’s like a bee going from flower to flower.”

Later in the interview, she mentioned their breakup again, saying, “It’s gonna be a new opportunity.”

“I’m missing him.

I miss him now and then, but I think that’s true of any close relationship — you miss them.

But it doesn’t bother me.

It’s fine.”

While the exes don’t seem to agree on why they broke up, she added that they parted on good terms.

Tiffany said, “You know, I wish him nothing but joy and happiness.”

“He’ll always be cool,” says the narrator.

Tiffany and Common (also known as Lonnie Rashid Lynn) ended their relationship in November after a year of dating.

“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” a source told People, adding, “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.”

Since August 2020, the two have been dating.

Tiffany and Common first met on the set of The Kitchen, a 2019 crime thriller based on the DCVertigo comic of the same name.

William Stewart, the ex-husband of the Card Counter actress, was her first husband.

Tiffany and William divorced in 2013.

Common has never been married, but he and ex-girlfriend Kim Jones have a daughter named Omoye Lynn, who is 24 years old.