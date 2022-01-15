Tiffany Haddish Tears Up Recalling Bob Saget’s “Father Figure” (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish has had a difficult year in 2022.

The 42-year-old began the New Year mourning the loss of her 13-year-old dog, as well as a number of important people in her life, including comedian Bob Saget.

“I’m going through some things over here,” Haddish told ET’s Nischelle Turner via Zoom on Thursday while promoting The Afterparty, her new Apple TV(plus) series.

“Everything in my personal life is in shambles.”

People are saying, “Happy New Year!” this year, and I’m saying, “No, neutral New Year!”

In the coming year, I’m going to be neutral.”

Saget, who died unexpectedly on January, was specifically mentioned by Haddish.

“That man,” she explained, “taught me so much.”

“I met him at the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp when I was 16 years old.”

He was always upbeat and encouraging.”

Saget’s real-life persona, according to Haddish, matched his Full House counterpart in some ways.

“You know how you watch TV shows and think, ‘I wish I had a dad like that?’ He became like that — he was like a father figure to me right away,” she said.

“Around the time I turned 21, he went from being a father figure to being like a big brother.”

“All right, let’s go out,” he’d say. “He’d send me messages and tell me how proud he was of me.”

Haddish revealed that Saget encouraged her to act and speak authentically.

“‘Tiffany, forget about it,’ he would say.

He was one of the few people who always encouraged me to be myself.

People in Hollywood are always trying to persuade you to be someone you’re not, like, ‘Oh, you should look like this.’

This is a word you should avoid using.

There’s a lot of country twang in your voice.

‘You sound too ghetto.’ This white man was one of the few who said, ‘Be your best self.’

‘Be that strong Black woman!’

Haddish’s comedic chops will be on display in The Afterparty, which is a retelling of the same night told from the perspective of various characters, each with their own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

