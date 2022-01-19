Tiffany Haddish Updates Her Adoption Plans

Tiffany Haddish Reveals a Major Development in Her Adoption Plans

Making progress!

Tiffany Haddish revealed on E! News’ Daily Pop on Wednesday that she is still planning to adopt.

She may do so as soon as this year, at the age of 19.

During the exclusive interview, the comedian told host Justin Sylvester, “I just went to Africa!”

“I was in Eritrea just a few weeks ago.”

Tiffany laughed as she recalled people offering her their children while she was there: “I was like, ‘Hold up, I have to get the paperwork right! I can’t just be taking kids with me!'”

When asked when she plans to begin that type of paperwork, Tiffany said, “Maybe at the end of the year, beginning of next year.”

Tiffany and Justin had a similar conversation on Daily Pop last year, when the Night School actress revealed she had begun taking parenting classes in preparation for adoption.

Tiffany stated in May 2021, “I’m looking at five and up, really like seven,” when asked about the age range of children she is looking for.

“I want them to know that I worked hard for them and that they were important to me.”

Tiffany is currently concentrating on her career.

The Afterparty, an Apple TV(plus) murder mystery comedy set at a post-high school reunion bash, is one of her most recent projects.

Tiffany admitted that the “worst” thing she’s ever done is “making out with a few strangers” after Justin asked about her own past afterparty adventures.

“I don’t remember if it was in front of everyone,” she added.

“However, I recall kissing a number of strange men!”

The first episode of the series will air in January.

Tiffany’s fans are counting down the days until she announces that she will host the Oscars in 2022, and many of them are hoping for an announcement.

For the first time since 2018, ABC confirmed that the upcoming awards show would have a host, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences even took to Twitter to ask “hypothetically” who should get the job.

Gold Derby, a site that predicts awards, asked the same question, and the majority of respondents said no.

Tiffany was selected as the number one choice.

Is she, however, interested in the position?

On Daily Pop, Tiffany revealed, “If the coin was right, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

“All I want is to be able to put a down payment on a Texas apartment building.”

When she was datingCommon, she expressed a similar desire…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Tiffany Haddish Shares a Big Update on Her Adoption Plans