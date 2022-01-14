Tiffany Haddish was ‘arrested,’ but why was she arrested?

Tiffany Haddish, a comedian, was arrested on Friday, January 14.

Haddish was reportedly stopped by Georgia cops on suspicion of marijuana possession.

Tiffany Haddish was arrested by Peachtree City Police around 4 a.m. on January 14, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, police responded to a call about a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel.

They had a description of the vehicle and saw Tiffany, who was allegedly driving it, pulling into a neighborhood.

Officers pulled her over and arrested her for DUI and improper stopping on a highway.

Haddish was reportedly only detained for a few hours before being released on bail.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.