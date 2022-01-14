Tiffany Haddish was ‘arrested,’ but why was she arrested?
Tiffany Haddish, a comedian, was arrested on Friday, January 14.
Haddish was reportedly stopped by Georgia cops on suspicion of marijuana possession.
Tiffany Haddish was arrested by Peachtree City Police around 4 a.m. on January 14, according to TMZ.
According to the outlet, police responded to a call about a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel.
They had a description of the vehicle and saw Tiffany, who was allegedly driving it, pulling into a neighborhood.
Officers pulled her over and arrested her for DUI and improper stopping on a highway.
Haddish was reportedly only detained for a few hours before being released on bail.
