Tiffany Haddish was arrested for DUI after falling asleep at the wheel, according to reports.

Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Georgia at 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 for allegedly driving under the influence.

14

Officers responded to a 911 call about a “driver asleep at the wheel” around 2:30 a.m., according to the Peachtree Police Department in Georgia.

“While en route,” Assistant Chief of Police Matt Myers told E! News, “an officer observed a vehicle matching the description and ultimately conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence.”

Tiffany was arrested for driving while intoxicated and taken to the Fayette County Jail, according to police.

According to records obtained by TMZ, she was released from jail around 6:30 a.m. after paying her (dollar)1,666 bond.

E! News has reached out to her representative for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

Tiffany, who will soon star in AppleTV(plus)’s The Afterparty, and actor Common split after a year of dating, according to E! News in November.

He told Fox Soul about the breakup in December.

Tiffany is “one of the best people I’ve ever met,” he says, adding that she is “one of the best-hearted, most authentic, and caring people I’ve ever met, and that’s what made me love her and be in love with her.”

They had a “healthy and loving” dynamic, according to Common.

He admitted, “It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve ever been in.”

Their schedules made it difficult to continue after the global lockdown was lifted.

“Once Tiffany and I got back on the move, we weren’t able to devote as much time and energy to our relationship,” he explained.

“I don’t believe the love has truly dissipated.”

I just think we weren’t providing enough nourishment for the relationship.”

Tiffany traveled to Eritrea, Africa, later that month.

“I’m overjoyed to be welcomed so warmly by my Grandfather’s village.”

She wrote, “I Love My People,” alongside video footage from the trip.

“When I look at the Mother Land, I am filled with hope.”

