Tiffany Haddish was arrested for DUI after falling asleep at the wheel, according to reports.

According to Us Weekly, Tiffany Haddish was arrested for a DUI after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle.

In the early hours of Friday, January 14, police in Georgia arrested the actress, 42.

Authorities responded to a call about a driver who was dozing off behind the wheel and had a description of Haddish’s car.

According to TMZ, the comedian was released on Friday after posting a (dollar)1,666 bond.

Haddish previously made headlines in November 2021 after her one-year relationship with boyfriend Common ended in a breakup.

She extolled the Oscar winner’s positive influence on her life prior to their breakup.

“Since I’ve been in this relationship, I’ve lost 20 pounds.”

“I feel more confident in myself, and it’s not because of him,” she said on the “Wild Ride! With Steve-O” podcast in July 2020.

“I’m just a lot happier, and it’s knowing that I’ve got someone who genuinely cares about me.”

He certainly appears to do so.

I adore it.

“He’s my favorite.”

For his part, the 49-year-old actor received backlash after claiming in December 2021 that he and Haddish had “come to an understanding” about putting their careers first.

At the time, Common said on Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee: Uncensored, “Neither one of us is gonna stop.”

“We’re both passionate about what we do and how we do it.”

We care about love and partnership as well, but I think it was difficult for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed because of the energy we put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things we do for ourselves and for others.”

Haddish later admitted to being “disappointed” by the rapper’s reasoning in a Hollywood Unlocked interview, saying, “I was like, ‘Oh, OK ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.'”

The Girls Trip star has also expressed interest in adopting a child, but she told Us exclusively in November 2021 that her plans had been put on hold.

“I had to put that [adoption]process on hold because my business picked up, and I believe that when you take a child [in], you really need to be able to focus on them,” she says.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Falling Asleep at the Wheel