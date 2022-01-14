Tiffany Haddish was arrested for DUI after falling asleep behind the wheel, and cops believe she had smoked marijuana, according to reports.

Tiffany Haddish was arrested for driving while intoxicated after falling asleep behind the wheel, and cops believe she had smoked marijuana.

TIFFANY HADDISK was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Georgia early Friday morning after cops noticed her dozing off behind the wheel.

The actress has had a difficult time lately.

Peachtree City Police arrested the Girls Trip actress around 4 a.m., according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, police responded to a call about a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel.

They had a description of the vehicle and were able to spot Tiffany driving it as she pulled into a residential area.

Officers pulled her over and arrested her for DUI and improper stopping on a highway.

Prior to her arrest, police believe she used marijuana.

Despite the gravity of the accusations leveled against her, she smiled in her mugshot photo.

Tiffany was detained for a short period of time by the police.

According to records obtained by TMZ, she posted (dollar)1,666 bond and was released from jail around 6:30 a.m.

Tiffany hasn’t said anything about her detention.

She’s been through a lot lately, having lost her grandmother, Bob Saget, a dog, and producer Carl Craig.

In the past, the comedian has been open about her marijuana use, even admitting to driving while inebriated.