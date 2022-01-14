According to reports, Tiffany Haddish was “arrested for DUI and discovered sleeping behind the wheel after cops suspected she had smoked weed.”

TIFFANY HADDISH was arrested in Georgia early Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after cops noticed her dozing off behind the wheel.

The actress has had a rough patch recently.

According to TMZ, the actress was arrested around 4 a.m. by Peachtree City Police.

Police responded to a call about a driver who had fallen asleep behind the wheel, according to the news outlet.

They had a description of the car and were able to see Tiffany driving it as she entered a neighborhood.

Officers pulled her over and arrested her for driving under the influence and making an improper stop on a highway.

She is suspected of smoking marijuana prior to her arrest.

She smiled in her mugshot photo despite the seriousness of the charges against her.

Tiffany was detained for a few hours by the police.

She posted a (dollar)1,666 bond and was released from jail around 6:30 a.m., according to court records obtained by TMZ.

Tiffany hasn’t said anything about her detention.

Her grandmother, her friend Bob Saget, a dog, and producer Carl Craig have all died recently.

The comedian has previously discussed her marijuana use, even admitting to driving while inebriated.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tiffany recounted a wild night out with Jada Pinkett Smith.

She revealed that she, Jada, and Will Smith, Jada’s husband, were dating.

Tiffany admitted to smoking “a whole bunch of weed” on the doctor’s advice.

Once she was high, she received a call from Jada, who confirmed that she would be joining her on a swamp tour.

While inebriated, she picked up Jada and Will in a rented car.

She drove the couple to their tour.

Tiffany joked on television about not wanting to be the “on TMZ who killed the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” implying that driving while inebriated was dangerous.

Groupon was unfamiliar territory for Jada, who mistook them for a private swamp tour.

Others on the tour who were waiting for a boat to join them astounded her.

“Why would I have my own boat if I got a (dollar)20-a-day rental?” Tiffany joked.

She went on to say, “I got a cheap ticket to go on a swamp.”

“Girl, we’re about to have a good time worth $66.”

