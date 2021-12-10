Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Boyfriend Common Reveals What Caused Their Breakup

Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Boyfriend, Common, Reveals Why They Split

Tiffany Haddish, the star of the comedy series Girls Trip, is no longer dating rapper Common.

They had been dating for about a year and had no qualms about gushing about each other in public.

Regrettably, Common claims that their hectic work schedules contributed to their breakup.

Recently, the rapper and actor spoke with Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored.

During the interview, he discussed the reasons for his breakup with Haddish.

But, before getting into the details, he made sure to compliment Haddish on how wonderful she is to him.

“First and foremost, I want to say Tiffany, as you know, is one of the best people I’ve ever met,” he said.

“One of the kindest, most genuine, and caring people I’ve ever met, and that’s what made me fall in love with her, want to be in a relationship with her, and grow with her.”

We had a great relationship that was both healthy and loving.

It was the most mature relationship I’d ever experienced.

Communication, respect, just everything, man.”

Tiffany Haddish and Common are reportedly expecting a baby, according to reports.

According to Common, the two had a close bond before the coronavirus lockdown, when they were forced to return to work.

He claims, “I don’t think the love really dispersed.”

“I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship,” he said, adding that life became difficult “to balance… and keep the relationship fair.” The breakup was “a mutual thing,” according to Common.

It’s still unclear whether they’ll be able to find their way back to each other.

He claims they have a lot of love for each other and “didn’t want to be one foot in, one foot out.” “I feel like both of us cherish and value our relationship, and both of us have come out better human beings,” he says.

Rye and Common had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years.

According to the political analyst, their split was precipitated by her desire to start a family and Common’s aversion to having more children.

Madame Noire reports on an episode of the jer podcast that Rye has taken on the role of mother to her godson and has told Common that she will have to rearrange her life to accommodate him.

She told Common she wanted to go forward in that direction.

