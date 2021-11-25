Tiffany Pollard, the ex-girlfriend of Flavor Flav, is now the owner of a nail line.

Tiffany “New York” Pollard has gone from meme queen to nail fein in the last two decades, from vying for a clock from rapper Flavor Flav’s neck to shaping the future of reality dating shows.

Tiffany’s iconic show meltdowns have influenced reality television culture, and she is launching a nail polish line nearly two decades after her on-screen debut.

If the nickname New York, given to her by Flavor as a nod to her home state, doesn’t ring a bell, fans may remember her from the self-titled I Love New York, in which men competed for her heart.

Her VH1 dating show expressions have even become viral memes.

Tiffany revealed in an exclusive interview with The Sun that she is launching a nail polish line called HBIC Ink to transform into “an adult version of a Head B***h in Charge.”

“I’m not 23 anymore, and I’ll be 40 in January, so I think it’s critical for me to broaden not only my career goals, but also my overall outlook,” Tiffany said.

“How I present myself and what I’m about to embark on.”

It feels really, really good to be held more accountable for certain things.”

“That’s how I steer my boat now, and to be doing beauty and having the HBIC Ink. line come out? Wow, this is such a new chapter,” the reality star continued.

“I’m having the time of my life.”

Tiffany has come a long way since she was discovered on Flavor of Love, where she made it to the final two in Season One only to be rejected when Flavor chose Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander as his love interest.

Tiffany was invited back for Season Two of Flavor of Love to assist with eliminations, so Flavor and Nicole’s love was short-lived.

New York advanced to the final round for the second time, only to be unexpectedly rejected.

Fans, on the other hand, were begging for more of her because of her popularity and contagious personality.

Tiffany now has her own reality dating show, I Love New York, thanks to producers who recognized the demand.

Tiffany appeared on a variety of reality television shows, including Celebrity Big Brother and One Mo’ Chance, which she co-hosted with Kamal Givens, AKA Chance.

In 2007, Chance made an appearance on Tiffany’s I Love New York.

“It’s really going well for him,” she told The Sun, as he’s in the middle of his second season.

“I wish him the best of luck, and I hope he finds love soon because I know he’s looking.”

