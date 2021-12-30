At the age of 46, Tiffini Hale, a former member of the Mickey Mouse Club, passed away.

Tiffini Hale, a former Mickey Mouse Club member, died at the age of 46.

Tiffini Hale, who starred on The All New Mickey Mouse Club as a member of the pop group The Party, has died.

Tiffini Hale, a former member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club, passed away recently.

She was 46 years old.

In December, the actress passed away.

According to her former Disney Channel co-stars and fellow members of the pop group The Party, she turned 25 on Christmas Day.

“It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale,” Deedee Magno Hall and Chasen Hampton, bandmates and All New Mickey Mouse Club alumni, wrote on their Instagram pages on Thursday, Dec.

30th.

“She suffered a cardiac arrest early this month, resulting in her being placed in a coma,” their message continued.

Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning after many prayers and with her family by her side.

She’s now peacefully sleeping.

Tiffini’s family has requested that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

Nancy, Tiffini’s mother, and Tanya, Tiffini’s sister, send their love and gratitude to everyone for their continued support.”

“On behalf of Tiffini’s family, as well as her Party and MMC brothers and sisters, we want to thank you all for your love and well wishes for our dear Tiffini,” the post said.

“Her beauty, talent, style, and fun-loving spirit will live on in our memories and hearts for the rest of our lives.”

Forever Yours, Deedee, Chasen, Jeune, Damon, and the entire Mickey Mouse Club family,” the post said, referring to All New Mickey Mouse Club stars Albert JeunePierre Fields and Damon Pampolina, as well as other members of The Party.

Tiffini appeared on episodes with The Party—whose name is short for “Positive Attitude Reflects Today’s Youth,” as well as series alumni Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Kerrie Russell—from the show’s 1989 debut until its 1995 finale.

Former Mickey Mouse Club Member Tiffini Hale Dead at 46