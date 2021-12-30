Tiffini Hale, a member of the Mickey Mouse Club, died on Christmas Day at the age of 46.

Tiffini Hale, a Mickey Mouse Club star who was a member of The Party band, died on Christmas Day at the age of 46.

Tiffini Talia Hale, a former cast member of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, died at the age of 46 after suffering a cardiac arrest that left her in a coma.

According to her former co-stars, the actress, who was a member of the Disney Channel pop group The Party, died on Christmas Day.

“With the heaviest of broken hearts, we share the sad news of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale’s, passing,” co-stars Deedee Magno Hall and Chasen Hampton wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

“She went into a coma after suffering a cardiac arrest early this month.

“Our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning, after many prayers and with her family by her side.”

She is now soundly sleeping.

“As they grieve, Tiffini’s family has kindly requested that their privacy be respected,” the statement continued.

“Tiffini’s mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love and gratitude to everyone for their unwavering support over the years.”

“We want to thank all of you for the love and well wishes you have expressed for our dear Tiffini on behalf of Tiffini’s family, her Party and MMC brothers and sisters,” the post continued.

“Her beauty, talent, style, and fun-loving spirit will live on in our hearts and memories for the rest of our lives.”

Deedee, Chasen, Jeune, Damon, and the entire Mickey Mouse Club family, forever yours.”

